Good, bad and Daly: Timeline of ups and downs

1987: Scores first pro victory - Missouri Open.

Dec. 26, 1987: Marries Dale Crafton, a hand model from a wealthy Arkansas family.

Feb. 15, 1990: He and Crafton are divorced.

Sept. 16, 1990: Wins Utah Classic (Ben Hogan Tour).

Dec. 3, 1990: Finishes T-12 at PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, earning his card.

Aug. 8-11, 1991: Gets into PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as ninth alternate when Nick Price WDs; wins, beating Bruce Lietzke by three shots.

Aug. 11, 1991: Donates $30,000 of his $230,000 PGA winnings to set up a college fund for two daughters of a spectator who was killed by lightning during tournament.

Dec. 11, 1991: Named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

April 7, 1992: Is sued for palimony and paternity by girlfriend Bettye Fulford, a convention planner from Georgia. Six days later she drops suits.

Aug. 16, 1992: Finishes 82nd in defense of his PGA Championship title.

Sept. 27, 1992: Wins B.C. Open.

May 8, 1992: Marries Fulford despite her admitting to him that she is 10 years older than she had originally told him.

Dec. 23, 1992: Charged with third-degree assault for allegedly throwing Fulford into a wall at their home. Charges are eventually dropped.

January 1993: Begins a 30-day stint in an addiction treatment center in Arizona.

April 11, 1993: Finishes T-3 in Masters, his only top-10 finish at Augusta.

May 25, 1993: Pleads guilty to misdemeanor harassment in Fulford case. Sentenced to two years' probation.

June 1993: In U.S. Open, becomes first (and still only) player to reach 630-yard 17th hole at Baltusrol in two.

Oct. 17, 1993: Wins Alfred Dunhill Cup with Fred Couples and Payne Stewart.

Nov. 5, 1993: In unofficial Kapalua International, picks up on one hole without holing out. Is suspended indefinitely by PGA Tour.

March 1994: Returns to PGA Tour.

May 9, 1994: Wins BellSouth Classic. Says it his his first win sober.

July 1994: Claims that many PGA Tour players are cocaine users, and says that if drug testing were done properly on Tour, he would be "one of the cleanest guys out there."

Aug. 28, 1994: At NEC World Series of Golf, gets into wrestling match with father of Tour pro Jeff Roth. Daly had twice driven green while Roth, in group ahead, was putting. Facing possible suspension, voluntarily takes off rest of season.

January 1995: Divorces Fulford.

Jan. 28, 1995: Marries Paulette Dean, a model.

July 23, 1995: Wins Open Championship at St. Andrews in playoff with Costantino Rocca.

March 27, 1997: Does $1,000 worth of damage to Jacksonville, Fla., hotel room in fight with Dean.

March 31, 1997: Enters Betty Ford Clinic in California.

April 28, 1997: Contract with Wilson Golf is terminated.

May 20, 1997: Signs four-year, $3 million contract with Callaway. Deal specifically prohibits him from gambling or drinking alcohol.

1997: Becomes first PGA Tour player to average more than 300 yards per drive over a full season.

March 22, 1998: Makes an 18 on par-5 sixth hole in final round at Bay Hill when he fails six times to clear a water hazard with a 3-wood.

Aug. 20, 1999: Daly and Dean are divorced.

Sept. 13, 1999: Contract with Callaway is terminated after Daly refuses to admit himself to rehab clinic.

June 15, 2000: In first round of U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, makes a 14 on par-5 18th hole, hitting three balls into the Pacific Ocean.

July 29, 2001: Marries Sherrie Miller, a car saleswoman from Memphis.

Sept. 2, 2001: Wins BMW International Open (European Tour).

Nov. 29, 2002: Fined by Australian Tour and ordered to write a letter of apology to a tour official he verbally abused at Coolum Classic. Made a triple bogey-7 on his last hole, then threw his putter and ball into a pond. Was DQ'd for not signing his scorecard.

Nov. 26, 2002: Releases first studio album, "My Life," on Scream Marketing label. Songs include "All My Ex's Wear Rolexes."

July 28, 2003: Miller and her parents are indicted on charges related to money-laundering and million-dollar drug ring investigation in Mississippi.

Feb. 16, 2004: Wins Buick Invitational in playoff with Luke Donald and Chris Riley.

Dec. 6, 2004: Named PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year.

Nov. 12, 2004: Sherrie pleads guilty to federal drug charges and is sentenced five months in prison.

Oct. 9, 2005: In WGC-American Express Championship, misses short par putt on second extra hole to lose to Tiger Woods.

July 2005: Sues Florida Times-Union newspaper for libel after columnist Mike Freeman claimed Daly "failed the scoundrel sniff test." Case is dismissed in 2009 when judge says Daly failed to prove statement was untrue. Daly is ordered to pay newspaper more than $300,000 in legal fees.

2006: In autobiography, claims to have lost $50-60 million over past 15 years. Figure includes losing $1.5 million in October 2005, most of it on a $5,000 slot machine in Las Vegas.

2007: Starts a PGA Tour season without full exempt status for first time since 1991.

March 1, 2007: Playing in Honda Classic, WD's after two holes after pulling a muscle near his shoulder blade when he tried to stop his backswing after a fan snapped a picture.

June 8, 2007: Shows up for second round of Stanford St. Jude Championship with cuts on face. Says he and wife Sherrie got into a fight at a restaurant in Memphis on Thursday night, and later she attacked him with steak knife. Authorities were contacted and came to house, but wife had already left with their children.

2008: Suspended for six months by PGA Tour.

March 2008: Butch Harmon quits as Daly's swing coach, saying "the most important thing in [Daly's] life is getting drunk."

Oct. 26, 2008: Taken into protective custody by Winston-Salem, N.C., police after being found drunk outside a Hooters restaurant. Shortly afterwards, Daly says he has stopped drinking.

Dec. 10, 2008: Grabs spectator's camera and smashes it against tree at Australian Open.

February 2009: Undergoes lap-band surgery and loses 40 pounds.

Feb. 19, 2010: Miller and Daly are divorced.

April 26, 2010: Releases second studio album, "I Only Know One Way," on Long Ball Records.

Dec. 17, 2010: A judge awards custody of the couple's 7-year-old son, John, to Daly, and jails Sherrie for having failed to abide by the court's orders in their divorce proceedings.

Feb. 25, 2011: Miller sues Daly's fiancee, Anna Cladakis, a promotional director for Hooters, charging Cladakis with wrecking her marriage to Daly.

Nov. 10, 2011: Walks off course during first round of Australian Open after hitting all his golf balls into a water hazard.

March 14, 2014: Shoots career-worst 90 in second round of Valspar Championship. Round includes a 12 on a par-4 hole.

Dec. 6, 2014: Wins Beko Classic in Turkey.

Aug. 14, 2015: In second round of PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, throws club into Lake Michigan after making 10 on par-3 seventh hole.

April 28, 2016: Turns 50 years old and readies for career on PGA Tour Champions.

May 7, 2017: Records his first win as a senior, taking the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas by one shot over Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry.