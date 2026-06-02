U.S. Open 2026: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information for Shinnecock Hills
Published June 2, 2026 12:23 PM
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
J.J. Spaun joins the set on Live From the U.S. Open to talk about his "all mental" reset after Sunday's delay, how his playoff at The Players gave him belief, his best shots of the final round and his long journey here.
The 126th U.S. Open takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southamption, New York.
J.J. Spaun is the defending championship after prevailing a year ago at Oakmont with his epic 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole.
In addition to the live broadcasts on USA Network, NBC and Peacock, Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” will also be on-site with highlights, interviews, updates and analysis. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men’s third major of the year (stream links added when available; all times ET).
Monday, June 15
- 3-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Tuesday, June 16
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Wednesday, June 17
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Thursday, June 18
- 6:30AM-5PM: U.S. Open, Round 1 (USA Network)
- 5-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 1 (Peacock)
- 8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Friday, June 19
- 6:30AM-1:30PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (Peacock)
- 1:30-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (NBC/Peacock)
- 7:30-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (Peacock)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Saturday, June 20
- 8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
- 10AM-Noon: U.S. Open, Round 3 (USA Network)
- Noon-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)
- 8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
Sunday, June 21
- 7-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)
- 9AM-Noon: U.S. Open, final round (USA Network)
- Noon-7PM: U.S. Open, final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)