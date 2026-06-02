U.S. Open 2026: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information for Shinnecock Hills

The 126th U.S. Open takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southamption, New York.

J.J. Spaun is the defending championship after prevailing a year ago at Oakmont with his epic 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

In addition to the live broadcasts on USA Network, NBC and Peacock, Golf Channel’s “Live From the U.S. Open” will also be on-site with highlights, interviews, updates and analysis. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men’s third major of the year (stream links added when available; all times ET).

Monday, June 15

3-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)



Tuesday, June 16

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)



Wednesday, June 17

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)



Thursday, June 18

6:30AM-5PM: U.S. Open, Round 1 (USA Network)

5-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 1 (Peacock)

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 19

6:30AM-1:30PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (Peacock)

1:30-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (NBC/Peacock)

7:30-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 2 (Peacock)

7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 20

8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

10AM-Noon: U.S. Open, Round 3 (USA Network)

Noon-8PM: U.S. Open, Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel)

Sunday, June 21