Kingmill sponsorship extension looking optimisic

By

Randall Mell
May 20, 2017, 2:41 pm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Kingsmill Championship’s contract with the LPGA expires with Sunday’s conclusion of play, but the resort’s new owners are optimistic talks with the tour will lead to an extension.

It’s good news for LPGA pros who call it one of the best regular stops on tour.

“The golf course is pure,” said three-time Kingsmill champion Cristie Kerr. “It’s as good as I’ve ever seen it.

“Escalante Golf, please keep it going.”

Escalante Golf purchased the property just 11 weeks ago, but the company is already in talks to extend a deal with the LPGA. Escalante president David McDonald and senior vice president of business development Bobby Silva played the Kingsmill pro-am Wednesday with LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“We are super excited about the LPGA being here,” said John Hilker, Kingsmill’s chief operations officer. “We think this tournament has tremendous value, certainly to the resort but more importantly to Williamsburg. We do not have a deal done yet, but I think we just have to work out some details.”

That includes whether Escalante will seek to share Kingsmill’s title sponsorship with another company in the future, or seek a presenting sponsor.

“It’s a great question, and it’s a difficult question,” Hiker said. “We want to keep all our options open.”

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

