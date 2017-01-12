Golf Central Blog

Knox to keep European Tour membership

By

Rex Hoggard
January 12, 2017, 8:40 pm

HONOLULU – Although his bid to make last year’s European Ryder Cup team came up short, Russell Knox will maintain his membership on the European Tour this season.

Knox, who was ranked 20th in the world when European captain Darren Clarke bypassed him as a potential pick last fall, said he will keep his membership but his schedule will look dramatically different in 2017.

“It’s hard to play the [tour minimum] five events because there are so many good tournaments in the U.S. I don’t want to skip and you don’t want to be flying all around the world like a maniac like I have been,” Knox said on Thursday after opening with a 64 at the Sony Open.

Knox said he will play the Irish and Scottish opens, but will likely save his final three European starts for the end of the season.

“Maybe I’ll do the Race to Dubai stuff, not sure yet,” the Scot said.

2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

