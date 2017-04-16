Ko in market for a new caddie - again

Rolex world No. 1 Lydia Ko is making yet another significant change.

Ko, who tied for second at the Lotte Championship on Saturday, her best finish this season, is splitting with caddie Gary Matthews after nine events together, her management team confirmed Sunday.

Ko will tee it up next at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout April 27-30 with a new caddie. She’s still talking to potential caddie candidates, her team reports. Ko wasn’t available Sunday to comment on the split.

Come Monday, Ko’s run at No. 1 will reach 78 consecutive weeks, but No. 2 So Yeon Ryu and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn have significantly narrowed Ko’s lead in world ranking points.

After missing the cut at the Kia Classic three weeks ago, Ko tied for 11th at the ANA Inspiration before heading to the Lotte Championship, where she closed with an 8-under-par 64 to finish three shots behind Cristie Kerr, the winner. Ko, a 14-time LPGA winner, is seeking her first victory since the Marathon Classic last July.

“This has been, hopefully, a good confidence buildup for the coming events,” Ko said after her round Saturday.

Ko made some sweeping changes at the end of last year, changing caddies, equipment and coaches. She had a history of frequently swapping out caddies before hiring Jason Hamilton for a year-and-a-half run that ended last October, when Ko fired him after the Hana Bank Championship.