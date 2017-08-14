Koepka lowest cumulative score across 2017 majors

Golf Central Blog

It's a difficult feat to make the cut in a major championship, and it's even more impressive to do so four times in a calendar year.

Only 13 players were able to play the weekend at each of the four major championships in 2017. The group included names you'd expect, like Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler, but it also had some more surprising members like Russell Henley, Steve Stricker and Lee Westwood.

Based on cumulative score to par, the best of the 2017 majors was Brooks Koepka, who won the U.S. Open with a 16-under total. He was also 1 under at the Masters (T-11), 4 under at The Open (T-6) and Even at the PGA Championship (T-13). That cumulative total of 1,119 strokes was one better than those of Matsuyama and Open runner-up Matt Kuchar.

Here's a look at the full scoring breakdown of the players who managed to play 288 holes of major championship golf this year:

1. Brooks Koepka (-21 combined score)

T-2. Hideki Matsuyama (-20)

T-2. Matt Kuchar (-20)

4. Rickie Fowler (-16)

5. Jordan Spieth (-10)

6. Paul Casey (-9)

7. Charley Hoffman (-3)

T-8. Marc Leishman (+3)

T-8. Steve Stricker (+3)

10. J.B. Holmes (+10)

11. Russell Henley (+12)

12. Kevin Kisner (+16)

13. Lee Westwood (+20)

