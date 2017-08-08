Kokrak wins PGA Championship long drive contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jason Kokrak won the annual long drive contest at the PGA Championship, belting a tee shot 321 yards on the 10th hole during his Tuesday practice round at Quail Hollow Club.
Kokrak's shot was nearly all carry given the overcast and wet conditions, and it was five yards farther than Tyrrell Hatton's 316-yard effort:
We have a new Long Drive leader: @jaykokrak at 321 yards! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/s3no655dRN— PGA of America (@PGA) August 8, 2017
Kokrak will receive a money clip for the win, designed after the one Jack Nicklaus got for winning the 1963 PGA Championship long-drive contest. He also receives a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Hatton receives a $15,000 charitable donation, while third-place Dustin Johnson gets $10,000, likewise to charity.
Here's a look at the final standings:
Jason Kokrak: 321 yards
Tyrrell Hatton: 316 yards
Dustin Johnson: 315 yards
Nicolas Colsaerts: 314 yards
Rory McIlroy: 313 yards
Justin Thomas: 312 yards
Brooks Koepka: 311 yards
James Hahn: 309 yards
Marc Leishman: 305 yards
The PGA of America revived the long-drive contest with the 2014 tournament at Valhalla. Past winners include Louis Oosthuizen (2014, 340 yards), Anirban Lahiri (2015, 327 yards) and Byeong-Hun An (2016, 347 yards).