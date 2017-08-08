Kokrak wins PGA Championship long drive contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jason Kokrak won the annual long drive contest at the PGA Championship, belting a tee shot 321 yards on the 10th hole during his Tuesday practice round at Quail Hollow Club.

Kokrak's shot was nearly all carry given the overcast and wet conditions, and it was five yards farther than Tyrrell Hatton's 316-yard effort:

We have a new Long Drive leader: @jaykokrak at 321 yards! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/s3no655dRN — PGA of America (@PGA) August 8, 2017

Kokrak will receive a money clip for the win, designed after the one Jack Nicklaus got for winning the 1963 PGA Championship long-drive contest. He also receives a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. Hatton receives a $15,000 charitable donation, while third-place Dustin Johnson gets $10,000, likewise to charity.

Here's a look at the final standings:

Jason Kokrak: 321 yards

Tyrrell Hatton: 316 yards

Dustin Johnson: 315 yards

Nicolas Colsaerts: 314 yards

Rory McIlroy: 313 yards

Justin Thomas: 312 yards

Brooks Koepka: 311 yards

James Hahn: 309 yards

Marc Leishman: 305 yards

The PGA of America revived the long-drive contest with the 2014 tournament at Valhalla. Past winners include Louis Oosthuizen (2014, 340 yards), Anirban Lahiri (2015, 327 yards) and Byeong-Hun An (2016, 347 yards).