Where Nelly Korda stands in LPGA Hall of Fame points

With her first LPGA victory in more than 14 months, Nelly Korda moved closer to qualifying for the tour’s points-based Hall of Fame.

Korda, who won seven times in 2024 but was blanked in ’25, earned her 16th LPGA title at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which was reduced to 54 holes because of weather. That pushed her to 20 HOF points.

It currently takes 27 points to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, which is different from the all-encompassing World Golf Hall of Fame (voter-based).

One point is given for each LPGA official tournament win and each Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average for a season) or Rolex Player of the Year award. Two points are awarded for each major victory and another point is given for an Olympic gold medal.

In addition to the necessary 27 points, players must have won or been awarded at least one of the following: an LPGA major, the Vare Trophy or Rolex POY honors.

Lydia Ko was the most recent player to achieve the tour’s highest honor, doing so in 2024 when she captured gold at the Paris Olympics. She became the 35th player to earn enough LGPA HOF points.

Here’s a breakdown of how Korda has achieved her total:

Nelly ﻿Korda’s career Total (HOF points) Regular LPGA wins 14 (14 points) Major victories 2 (4 points) Olympic gold medals 1 (1 point) Rolex Player of the Year 1 (1 point)

Current players with at least 15 LPGA Hall of Fame points