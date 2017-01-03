Golf Central Blog

Love will have son, Dru, caddie at next week's Sony

Rex Hoggard
January 3, 2017, 7:33 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Davis Love III will begin his 32nd year on the PGA Tour with a new caddie on the bag, although it will be a familiar face.

Love will have his son, Dru, caddying for him next week at the Sony Open instead of his normal looper Jeff Weber, who will be working with rookie Trey Mullinax at Waialae Country Club.

The move was prompted by Love, who missed much of last season following hip surgery in July, turned 53 in April and will likely start transitioning to the PGA Tour Champions.

“I’m not going to be playing as much [on the PGA Tour] as I normally do and I thought it was important for a player with as much talent as Trey to have someone on the bag who could help him reach the next level,” Love said. “Jeff has helped me so much in my career, I think he could be the guy to do that.”

Mullinax earned his Tour card via the Web.com Tour last year and played five Tour events in the fall, finishing tied for 22nd at the Safeway Open.

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

