Golf Central Blog

Low scores nothing new at Waialae Country Club

By

Rex Hoggard
January 15, 2017, 10:52 pm

RSS

HONOLULU – There’s no truth to the rumor that officials at the Sony Open are looking to back some tees up at Waialae Country Club to Pearl Harbor to combat a scoring assault that included rounds of 59, 60 and 61.

Chez Reavie became the most recent player to flirt with a sub-60 round on Sunday, playing his first 11 holes in 9 under, a run that included a hole in one at the 17th hole. His bid to join the 59 club was derailed by a bogey at the sixth hole and he finished with a 61.

“When I made those two birdies on [Nos.] 2 and 3, I was like, OK, let's give ourselves some looks. I kind of figured I would knock it on [No.] 9 in two,” said Reavie, who tied for eighth at 16 under. “I was definitely starting to count my chickens there.”

It was all part of record scoring week at Waialae following Justin Thomas’ opening 59 to become the seventh player to post sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

Two days later, Kevin Kisner had a chance to join that club, but he missed a 9-footer for eagle at his final hole on Saturday to settle for a 60.

For the week, Waialae played to a 68.31 average thanks to ideal conditions and virtually no wind for most of the week. But then low scores are nothing new in Hawaii. The course played to a 68.49 average in 2016, which ranked the 45th toughest on Tour out of 50 courses last season.

“I think it's great. I think it's just what we needed,” Kisner said of the scoring onslaught. “If there's no defense, then you ought to be able to make birdies. If there's wind, you ought to be struggling. It's the defense.”

Article Tags: 

Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie, 2017 Sony Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Justin Thomas
JT's 'terrible' week has happy ending
Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score
McIlroy to undergo MRI; Abu Dhabi status uncertain
Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open
Gana earns Masters invite with LAAC playoff win

Trending

DJ, Paulina make new music video on ski vacation
McIlroy to undergo MRI; Abu Dhabi status uncertain
Austin unknowingly fires 59 to open Diamond Resorts
Mickelson 'hopeful' to play CareerBuilder Challenge
Watch: McIlroy holes out on one par 4, drives another
Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open
Thomas chasing history at Sony
Fowler nearly hits 300-yard drive with persimmon wood
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Watch: Kisner comes within inches of 59
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.