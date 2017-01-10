McIlroy's equipment could change 'week to week'

Rory McIlroy made clear Tuesday that the equipment he has in his bag at his 2017 debut could change by the end of the year.

For this week’s South African Open, McIlroy will use Callaway woods and irons, Titleist wedges and balls, and an Odyssey putter. The world No. 2 is among a number of players who decided to make an equipment change after Nike announced last year that it would no longer produce clubs.

“They are picked for this week but that could change week to week,” he told reporters Tuesday. “This is my first event with those clubs, so we will see how it goes this week.

“You never really know until you have a card in your hand, and at the end of the day, the person swinging the club is more important than the club itself.”

McIlroy said he tested clubs the week before Christmas in Dubai and worked for 10 days after the holiday. Then he went four days without hitting a ball after going on a safari.

This is his first start since the DP World Tour Championship in late November.

“I am in competitive mode,” he said, “but we also wanted to go into the bush for a few days, which might have made me a little rusty, but I can shake that off before Thursday. I am here to play well and get my confidence up.”