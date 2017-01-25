Mickelson calls second sports-hernia a 'freak deal'

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson said Wednesday that it was a “freak deal” that led to his second sports-hernia surgery.

Mickelson underwent two procedures this fall, after playing through the hernia for much of the season. He said it didn’t affect his game, only his workouts.

“I should have been right on schedule after the first one,” he said, “but my first day back I created another one.”

Mickelson said the injury occurred while swinging, but it was in a different spot.

Mickelson returned to competition last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, where he served as the tournament ambassador. He tied for 21st in his first event since mid-October.