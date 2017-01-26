'Mr. 59' Hadwin puts up another low number

SAN DIEGO – Adam Hadwin is living in a new world now.

He heard it in all the encouragement being shouted at him Thursday as he worked his way around the Torrey Pines South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Five days after shooting 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Hadwin could feel the love as he put together another strong round to get into early contention. He opened with a 6-under-par 66, the low score of the day on the demanding South Course.

“Walking down the fairways, more people recognize me,” Hadwin said. “They recognize the 59. I heard that a lot today.”

What did he hear?

“Hey Mr. 59’ and people saying `Congratulations,’” Hadwin said.

While he didn’t make history with his 66 Thursday, Hadwin said the score was particularly satisfying because the South Course is such a demanding test. It left him one shot behind Justin Rose, who put up his score on the less demanding North Course.

“I don’t want to say it was as good as a 59, but it was pretty darn good,” Hadwin said. “It’s a great start. I played some incredible golf today. I striped it off the tee box the first nine holes, got a little sideways on 10, 12 and 13 and found my rhythm again coming in.”

Hadwin is hoping to give himself another chance at the victory that escaped him Sunday at the CareerBuilder Challenge. He finished a shot behind Hudson Swafford there.

“I kept everything rolling from last week,” Hadwin said.

In the first group off the South Course on Thursday, with the course softened by all the rain the past week, Hadwin took advantage of lift, clean and place.

“It’s a really good start, but I’ve got three days to go,” Hadwin said.