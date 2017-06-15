Golf Central Blog

Na's first round: Not so rough; shoots 68

By

Ryan Lavner
June 15, 2017, 8:16 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Kevin Na found the now-infamous fescue only once Thursday at Erin Hills. His tee shot landed about 2 feet into the tall grass to the left of the par-5 seventh hole, his ball nestled so deep that he was surprised the spotters even found it.  

You’d think that he would have learned his lesson after his viral Instagram post on Sunday, but instead Na requested a wedge to hack out.

“No chance,” said his caddie, Kenny Harms.

And so Na took an unplayable lie, dropped in the first cut of rough and ended up making bogey. It was one of only two blemishes during a 4-under 68 that put the week’s unlikely hero just three shots off the early lead.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

It was Na who first posted on social media about the absurd length of some of the fescue at this brand-new U.S. Open venue. Na said that his message was misinterpreted, that he actually likes the design and was merely trying to convey just how difficult it was for the players this week.

The USGA insisted that Na’s post had nothing to do with the decision, but the maintenance staff on Tuesday mowed some of the deepest fescue on four holes.

Did Na buy it?

“I’m not gonna say anything about that,” he said with a smile. “That’s a no-win for me.”

Whatever the reason, Na became a popular man on the range, with his fellow players expressing their gratitude.

Some even asked him: “Hey, can you tell them the course is too long? Maybe they’ll move up the tees.”

Hmm, not a bad idea.

Article Tags: 

Kevin Na, 2017 U.S. Open

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Fowler downplays 65: 'It's just the first round'
Fowler (65) matches scoring record, leads U.S. Open
Rory, Day are hacks (literally) in Erin Hills fescue
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 1
Several players witness 'horrific' blimp crash

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
Watch: Noren shows rough isn't only Erin Hills danger
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
USGA cuts fescue; Rory disapproves
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.