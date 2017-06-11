Na gets rough: Blasts U.S. Open fescue

The start of the U.S. Open is still a few days away, but already we're hearing the traditional complaining about the rough.

Kevin Na posted a video on Sunday in which he demonstrated how penal the deep stuff is at Erin Hills. He tossed a ball just a few yards off the fairway and watched it disappear. Then he tried to hit a couple of balls out of the rough, failing to move one at all and barely moving the other.

"Every hole we've got this," he says. "Every hole."

Na had a suggestion. "Why can't we have a lot of the past U.S. Open winners get together and set up a major?" he asks. "I'd like to see that happen one day."

Watch it for yourself: