The Open forecast: 25 mph gusts, heavy rain expected

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 19, 2017, 9:29 am

SOUTHPORT, England – Weather was not nearly as rainy as expected Wednesday at Royal Birkdale, as players made final preparations for the 146th Open.

There will be considerable wind and rain during the championship and it’s likely that the winner, as usual, will come from the side of the draw that played in the best weather conditions over the first two rounds.

According to The Open weather forecast, Thursday should produce “a damp start but soon brightening up for, or soon after the start of play with much fresher conditions arriving.”

The afternoon should be clear with spells of sunshine then turn cloudier in the evening with a 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will gust up to 20-25 miles per hours and the maximum temperature will be 65 degrees.

Friday’s second round will be cloudy and windy with heavier spells of rain expected throughout the day. Wind gusts will hover around 15-20 mph with an occasional gust coming from up to 30 mph. Temperatures will hover around the low 60s.

For the weekend, the report says, “changeable with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, perhaps heavy at times.”

2017 Open, The Open, British Open, Royal Birkdale

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

