NBC Sports and Golf Channel are showcasing nearly 50 hours of live coverage of the 146th Open. Missed anything? Well, you can catch up right here. Click on the links below for full-event replays from Royal Birkdale, broken down into three daily segments:

Thursday, Day 1

1:30-7AM ET (Watch): Ian Poulter gets off to a hot start on a cold, wet and windy day. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, makes his own move. Click here or on the image below to watch.