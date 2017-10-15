Golf Central Blog

Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 15, 2017, 3:45 am

RSS

Pat Perez shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to easily win the CIMB Classic. Here's the lowdown from the final round in Malaysia:

Leaderboard: Perez (-24), Keegan Bradley (-20), Schauffele (-17), Sung Kang (-17), Cameron Smith (-16), Hideki Matsuyama (-16)

What it means: One year ago, Perez was coming off shoulder surgery and playing on a major medical extension. He received a sponsor's exemption into the CIMB Classic and finished T-33. More importantly, he regained some confidence after the long layoff. Three weeks later, he won at Mayakoba to regain his status. Perez returned this year and took control of the tournament with rounds of 66-65-64 and his third-career title was never really in jeopardy on Sunday. Perez made three straight birdies on Nos. 2-4 and came home with 10 straight pars for his second win in less than a year. Perez is expected to move into the top 20 in the world ranking on Monday. Last year at the CIMB he was ranked 333rd.

CIMB Classic: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the CIMB Classic

Round of the day: Cameron Smith shot a front-nine 30 and then finished with three straight birdies for his second 8-under 64 of the week. He finished T-5 in his first start since a T-12 at the BMW Championship.

Best of the rest: Keegan Bradley (67) didn't make a bogey on the weekend and recorded his second straight top-10 at the CIMB. Paul Casey fired a bogey-free 65 for his sixth top-10 in his last nine starts.

Biggest disappointment: Xander Schauffele finished T-3, so his week was hardly a disappointment, but the Rookie of the Year shot even par Sunday on a soft golf course and never really put any pressure on Perez in the final round.

Shot of the day: Anirban Lahiri nearly holed out his second shot on the par-4 14th.

Quote of the Day: "I'm not going to change. I'm still not going to work out, and I will still eat a bad diet." - Perez

Article Tags: 

Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley, 2017 CIMB Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Perez continues career resurgence with CIMB win
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Quotes of the Week: GOAT talks GOAT debate
Bradley earns best finish since 2014 with runner-up

Trending

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together
Watch: Tiger tees off with driver in Sunday red
Levin on equipment woes: 'I took the money'
CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course
Photo: Woods sporting 'TGR' clubs in golf bag
Michael Jordan talks golf, Tiger and the Tour
Perez cruises to four-shot win at CIMB
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Spieth joins Red River Showdown for coin toss
J.Y. Ko the latest KLPGA talent to win an LPGA title
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.