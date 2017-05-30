PGA Champ. returning to Southern Hills by 2030

The PGA of America announced Tuesday that Southern Hills Country Club will host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time "no later than 2030."

The Tulsa, Okla., course previously hosted the PGA in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007 when the tournament was won by Dave Stockton, Raymond Floyd, Nick Price and Tiger Woods, respectively. It has also hosted three U.S. Opens, won by Tommy Bolt (1958), Hubert Green (1977) and Retief Goosen (2001).

As part of the announcement, Southern Hills was also named as host site for the 2021 Senior PGA Championship.

"Few American golf venues match the legacy and record of excellence of Southern Hills Country Club," PGA of America president Paul Levy said in a statement. "Some of our sport's greatest names have walked these fairways and etched their name in major championship history."

Future host sites for the PGA Championship are currently booked through 2023. This summer the tournament will be held at Quail Hollow Club for the first time, followed by Bellerive Country Club, Bethpage Black, TPC Harding Park, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, Trump National Bedminster and Oak Hill Country Club.

While the exact date for a return to Southern Hills remains in flux, so too does the question of when during the year the tournament will be played. A groundswell continues to build for The Players Championship to move to March and the PGA to move to May, perhaps as soon as 2019, allowing the PGA Tour to wrap up the postseason by Labor Day.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said last week at the BMW PGA Championship that he expects the PGA to move to May and expects the PGA of America to make a decision on the move by the end of August.