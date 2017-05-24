Pelley: PGA date shift decision expected by August

As momentum continues to build for a date shift of the PGA Championship, professional golf calendars for 2019 and beyond remain in flux. But according to European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, that limbo status may end sooner rather than later.

The general outline of a potential scheduling overhaul goes as follows: move The Players Championship back to its pre-2007 spot in March and move the PGA to May. That would allow the PGA Tour to stage the playoffs in August rather than September, thereby avoiding a fight with the NFL for TV viewers and ratings.

Pelley is at Wentworth this week for the European Tour's flagship event, and he realizes that a date shift for the PGA could have a significant impact on the field for the BMW PGA Championship if it remains in its mid-May slot. Pelley plans to keep his circuit's schedule relatively the same next year, but he told the BBC that changes could come based on what the PGA of America decides to do with its marquee event.

It's also a decision that Pelley expects to be made by the end of this summer.

"It will depend on what they do in 2019," Pelley said. "The PGA of America says they're going to determine whether the PGA Championship is moved to May by the end of August this year. If that's the case, we are going to have to look at everything. We have plans right now, but there is no doubt that if those changes happen, the 2019 and 2020 schedule will be considerably different to 2018."

The 2019 PGA Championship will be held at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., while the 2020 PGA is slated for TPC Harding Park in San Francisco when the golf calendar will again be complicated by the inclusion of the Olympics in Japan.