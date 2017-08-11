PGA Championship: Round 2 yardage, pin placements

PGA of America officials have given the players a little break off the tee in the second round of the PGA Championship, but Quail Hollow is still packing plenty of bite.

The par-71 layout has been reduced by 136 yards, from 7,588 yards in the opening round to 7,452 yards on Day 2. The longest hole remains the par-5 10th hole, which measures 591 yards, while the drivable 14th has been chopped down to 289 yards to entice the field to go for the well-guarded green.

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole yardage:

Yardage for Round 2 at Quail Hollow. Knocked more than 100 yards off yesterday's total with a green light on 14. pic.twitter.com/pGEVrQuXyt — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 11, 2017

Plenty of danger lurks on the greens, where for the second straight day tournament officials have placed several holes within a few paces of the edge including Nos. 1, 8, 10 and 14 that are just four yards on the putting surface: