Golf Central Blog

Players field to feature 48 of top 50 in OWGR

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 6:48 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Next week’s field at The Players will be the largest at the PGA Tour’s marquee event since 2004, with 147 players on Friday’s commitment list.

As is normally the case, The Players will feature one of the year’s deepest fields, with 48 of the top 50 players in the World Golf Ranking. World No. 27 Brandt Snedeker (injured left hand) and No. 25 Thomas Pieters will not play the event.

Snedeker said on Wednesday that he withdrew from The Players as a precautionary measure to allow his hand to heal in time for next month’s U.S. Open, while no reason was given as to why Pieters won’t play.

Jon Curran (rib injury), Colt Knost (wrist injury), John Senden (family medical issue) and Tiger Woods (back injury) are qualified for the event but will not participate.

Article Tags: 

2017 Players Championship, Tiger Woods

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Wells Fargo Championship
A. Jutanugarn tops sister; Wie, Ko advance in Mexico
Cut Line: A slow news week
GolfSixes adding fun, entertainment to Euro Tour
Players field to feature 48 of top 50 in OWGR

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Romo playing U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
Quick Fix: Add lag like Masters champ Garcia
#BlockTheSadLowLifeIndividuals: Poulter fires back at haters
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
Many players in favor of banning green-reading books
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.