CIMB players warm up on upcoming LPGA course

October 13, 2017, 7:01 am

A nearly four-hour weather delay Friday at the CIMB Classic created a hectic situation as players tried to warm up before the resumption of play in the second round.

TPC Kuala Lumpur’s range wasn’t nearly large enough to accommodate the 78-man field, so players got creative with where they warmed up, according to Chris Solomon of No Laying Up.

The only issue with that?

Some of those players were taking their hacks on TPC’s East Course, the other track on the property. An LPGA event is being held there Oct. 26-29.

Understandably, some LPGA folks took exception.

Solomon said the Tour players warmed up for only 10 minutes and that the “damage was minimal.”  

PGA Tour, 2017 CIMB Classic, LPGA, TPC Kuala Lumpur

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

