Pro loses 32 balls at wind-swept Web.com event

With winds whipping up to 40 mph, things were bound to get a little wonky at the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

How wonky, you ask? Well, enough to set the new record for highest ever cut line in a Web.com Tour event at 11 over par.

Eleven. Over. Par.



We officially have the highest cut line in #WebTour history



We officially have the highest cut line in #WebTour history

A historic week

That mark broke the previous record of 10 over at the 1991 South Texas Open, but it's not even the craziest stat of the week.

Greg Eason, who shot 91-95, claims to have lost 32 golf balls in the process:

"I started with 36 golf balls. I ended with four."

A lesson for us all.





And in case you're doubting just how difficult the conditions were, here's some highlights from the first few rounds, where Nicholas Thompson leads and is the only player under par:

88 yards. Just a knock down 8-iron.





It's not about how you lose your hat.



It's about how you recover. pic.twitter.com/r7sqZolEO6 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) January 9, 2017