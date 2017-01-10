Golf Central Blog

Pro loses 32 balls at wind-swept Web.com event

By

Jason Crook
January 10, 2017, 4:50 pm

With winds whipping up to 40 mph, things were bound to get a little wonky at the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

How wonky, you ask? Well, enough to set the new record for highest ever cut line in a Web.com Tour event at 11 over par.

That mark broke the previous record of 10 over at the 1991 South Texas Open, but it's not even the craziest stat of the week.

Greg Eason, who shot 91-95, claims to have lost 32 golf balls in the process:

And in case you're doubting just how difficult the conditions were, here's some highlights from the first few rounds, where Nicholas Thompson leads and is the only player under par:

2017 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Greg Eason

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

