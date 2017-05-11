Golf Central Blog

Pro shoots 127 in U.S. Open local qualifying

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 11, 2017, 8:27 am

Clifton McDonald, from Meridian, Miss., shot 55-over 127 on Wednesday during U.S. Open local qualifying.

McDonald was competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes in Glencoe, Ala. Five spots were available to advance to sectionals, with former University of Alabama standout Robby Shelton edging former University of Georgia standout Lee McCoy for medalist honors, at 3 under.

A handicap index of 2.4 is required of amateurs to compete in U.S. Open qualifying, but not for professionals. McDonald was not listed as an amateur.

Beginning on the 10th hole, he recorded a 14 on the par-5 16th and an 11 on the par-4 18th to turn in 32-over 68.  His second nine was better with no double-digit numbers and a 23-over 59.

Of course, social media comments were both brutal and hilarious.

Article Tags: 

U.S. Open local qualifying, 2017 U.S. Open, Clifton McDonald

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

