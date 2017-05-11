Pro shoots 127 in U.S. Open local qualifying

Clifton McDonald, from Meridian, Miss., shot 55-over 127 on Wednesday during U.S. Open local qualifying.

McDonald was competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes in Glencoe, Ala. Five spots were available to advance to sectionals, with former University of Alabama standout Robby Shelton edging former University of Georgia standout Lee McCoy for medalist honors, at 3 under.

The scorecard of the guy that played in front of me at US Open qualifying today. Shot 68 on his front 9 and decided to finish #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/zfOBJPzNfI — Lee McCoy (@LeeMcCoyGolf) May 11, 2017

A handicap index of 2.4 is required of amateurs to compete in U.S. Open qualifying, but not for professionals. McDonald was not listed as an amateur.

Beginning on the 10th hole, he recorded a 14 on the par-5 16th and an 11 on the par-4 18th to turn in 32-over 68. His second nine was better with no double-digit numbers and a 23-over 59.

Of course, social media comments were both brutal and hilarious.