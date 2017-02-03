Golf Central Blog

Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge

By

Golf Channel Digital
February 3, 2017, 6:06 pm

Steven Bowditch was arrested early Friday morning by the Scottsdale Police Department and charged with Extreme DUI, according to a report from FOX 10 Phoenix.

Per the report, a motorist placed a call to police at 1:10 a.m. local time to report "an impaired driver that was swerving all over the road in a white pickup.

"The pickup ... was later found at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Lincoln, where it sat through two green traffic signals without moving.

"According to police, officers had to wake Bowditch up, where he was then removed from the truck."

Extreme DUI is defined in Arizona as having a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more.

Bowditch is in Scottsdale playing the Waste Management Phoenix Open and did tee off in the second round on Friday following a first-round 74.

The 33-year-old two-time PGA Tour winner has missed 10 of his last 11 cuts and has failed to break 80 in a round 15 times since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Article Tags: 

Steven Bowditch, 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

