Rose leads Farmers; Woods, Day, DJ all miss cut

Olympic gold medal winner Justin Rose leads the Farmers Insurance Open by one over Brandt Snedeker and Adam Hadwin heading into the weekend at Torrey Pines, where Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson all missed the cut. Here’s where things stand through 36 holes in La Jolla:

Leaderboard: Rose (-8), Hadwin (-7), Snedeker (-7) Ollie Schniederjans (-6), Keegan Bradley (-6), Robert Streb (-5), Brian Harman (-5), Zac Blair (-5), Kevin Streelman (-5), C.T. Pan (-5)

What it means: The overnight leader, Rose is in search of his eighth PGA Tour win and his first since the 2015 Zurich Classic. After struggling with a bad back during the fall and having to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, Rose finished T-2 two weeks ago at the Sony and continues to ride a resurgent form. One behind, Snedeker is the defending champion and a two-time Farmers winner, while Hadwin is one week removed from shooting 59 at the CareerBuilder and missing out on the title by a shot. At 6 under, Schniederjans is the former top-ranked amateur from Georgia Tech playing his first PGA Tour season after finishing sixth last year on the Web.com money list; Bradley, separately, hasn't won since the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone and has fallen all the way to 115th in the world.

Round of the day: Kyle Reifers and Derek Fathauer both turned in 5-under 67 on the North Course after rounds of 76 on the South Course on Thursday. Reifers played his final three holes birdie-eagle-birdie to make the cut by one.

Best of the rest: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Tony Finau and Ryo Ishikawa all played the North Course in 4-under 68. Van Aswegen sits just four off the lead in a tie for 11th.

Biggest disappointment: Not one member of the marquee grouping of Woods (+4), Day (+2) and Johnson (+2) will play the weekend at Torrey Pines. Other notables to miss the even-par cut include Brooks Koepka (+1), Jimmy Walker (+3), Rickie Fowler (+3), Daniel Berger (+4) and Bryson DeChambeau (+8).

Shot of the day: Will Mackenzie’s hole-out for eagle from 98 yards at the par-5 sixth.

Unfortunately, that eagle was the only red number during a second-round 76 that otherwise featured four bogeys and a double and left Mackenzie one shot off the cut line.

Quotes of the day: “The only concern is that I’ve got a long flight ahead of me.” – Woods on his surgically repaired back and his upcoming trip to Dubai

More from Tiger: “Playing tournament golf is a little bit different than playing with your buddies at home in a cart.”