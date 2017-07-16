Golf Central Blog

Shinkwin, two more qualify for Open at Birkdale

By

Nick Menta
July 16, 2017, 3:04 pm

RSS

Three players - Callum Shinkwin, Matthieu Pavon and Andrew Dodt - qualified for this week's Open Championship by virtue of their finishes at the Scottish Open, the last European Tour event in the Open Qualifying Series.

England’s Shinkwin, 24, gave away the tournament Sunday when he bogeyed the 72nd hole in regulation and then lost the ensuing playoff to Rafa Cabrera Bello, who made birdie on the first extra hole

This is the second year in a row Shinkwin has earned an Open exemption via the Qualifying Series. He played his way to Royal Troon in 2016 via a ninth-place finish at the French Open and will now look to improve upon his missed cut from last year.

AAM Scottish Open: Articles, photos and videos

Both France’s Pavon, 24, and Australia’s Dodt, 31, will be making their major championship debuts.

Pavon, 24, is a Challenge Tour graduate and European Tour rookie with two top-10 finishes this year - at the Portugese Open (third) and the Nordea Masters (sixth).

Dodt is a two-time European Tour winner who needed a par save on the final green to make it to the clubhouse at 8 under. He edged England’s Anthony Wall, also 8 under, for the Birkdale invite thanks to his higher world ranking.

The final Open Qualifying exemption will be awarded at the John Deere Classic to the highest finisher not already qualified.

Article Tags: 

Callum Shinkwin, Matthieu Pavon, Andrew Dodt, 2017 Open Championship, 2017 Scottish Open, 2017 Open Qualifying Series

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Park tops amateur Choi to win U.S. Women's Open
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Cabrera Bello wins Scottish Open in playoff
Shinkwin, two more qualify for Open at Birkdale
McIlroy gets in early Birkdale prep after missed cuts

Trending

Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Amateur Choi, 17, just two back through 36
Watch: Kraft saves par from stands at Deere
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Naked Norman using nature as therapy
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.