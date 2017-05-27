Golf Central Blog

Simpson leads Casey, Lee by two at Colonial

By

Nick Menta
May 27, 2017, 6:10 pm

RSS

Webb Simpson is on the verge of snapping his four-year winless drought. He leads the Dean & DeLuca Invitational by two shots through 54 holes. Here’s where things stand heading into Sunday at Colonial:

Leaderboard: Simpson (-9), Paul Casey (-7), Danny Lee (-7), Stewart Cink (-6), Kevin Kisner (-6), Jon Rahm (-5), Sean O’Hair (-5)

What it means: The 2012 U.S. Open champ, Simpson is seeking his fifth PGA Tour title and his first win since 2013. Simpson almost snapped that drought earlier this year at TPC Scottsdale but couldn’t overcome a red-hot Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff. Currently 65th in the world, Simpson is enjoying the final year of his five-year exemption into the Masters, The Open and the PGA Championship. He will be chased on Sunday by Casey, who remains in search of a follow-up to his lone U.S. win at the Shell Houston Open in 2009. Since committing to the PGA Tour full-time in 2015, he’s registered 12 top-five finishes and has been four times a runner-up. Last year, Casey played the final three FedExCup events and the season-opening Safeway Open 2-2-4-T3. Tied with Casey at 7 under, Lee was T-5 last week at the Nelson and is also looking for a follow-up to his lone Tour win.

Round of the day: One over through 36 holes, Emiliano Grillo made five birdies in a bogey-free 65 to move into a tie for eighth, five shots back. He’s made 13 of 14 cuts this season, with his best result coming in the form of a T-7 at Bay Hill.

Best of the rest: Cink, who hasn’t won since the 2009 Open, worked himself into the mix with a third-round 66. The 44-year-old is playing this season on a career-earnings exemption after finishing outside the top 125 last year.

Biggest disappointment: Tied for the lead with Simpson at 8 under, Scott Piercy found the water at the par-3 13th en route to double bogey. He’d drop shots at 14 and 18 to post 4-over 39 on the back nine and 2-over 72 for the day. He’ll start the final round five behind.

Article Tags: 

Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Danny Lee, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Colonial Country Club

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Simpson leads Casey, Lee by two at Colonial
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
#MovingDay: Long-winless Cink (66) moves into Colonial mix
Westwood, Stenson chasing Dodt at BMW PGA
Cut Line: Taking the long view

Trending

Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Marathon day prompts Spieth to put old putter back in bag
Love to Tiger: If Manning can, so can you
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course
Spieth ditches mallet putter after one week
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.