Simpson leads Casey, Lee by two at Colonial

Webb Simpson is on the verge of snapping his four-year winless drought. He leads the Dean & DeLuca Invitational by two shots through 54 holes. Here’s where things stand heading into Sunday at Colonial:

Leaderboard: Simpson (-9), Paul Casey (-7), Danny Lee (-7), Stewart Cink (-6), Kevin Kisner (-6), Jon Rahm (-5), Sean O’Hair (-5)

What it means: The 2012 U.S. Open champ, Simpson is seeking his fifth PGA Tour title and his first win since 2013. Simpson almost snapped that drought earlier this year at TPC Scottsdale but couldn’t overcome a red-hot Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff. Currently 65th in the world, Simpson is enjoying the final year of his five-year exemption into the Masters, The Open and the PGA Championship. He will be chased on Sunday by Casey, who remains in search of a follow-up to his lone U.S. win at the Shell Houston Open in 2009. Since committing to the PGA Tour full-time in 2015, he’s registered 12 top-five finishes and has been four times a runner-up. Last year, Casey played the final three FedExCup events and the season-opening Safeway Open 2-2-4-T3. Tied with Casey at 7 under, Lee was T-5 last week at the Nelson and is also looking for a follow-up to his lone Tour win.

Round of the day: One over through 36 holes, Emiliano Grillo made five birdies in a bogey-free 65 to move into a tie for eighth, five shots back. He’s made 13 of 14 cuts this season, with his best result coming in the form of a T-7 at Bay Hill.

Best of the rest: Cink, who hasn’t won since the 2009 Open, worked himself into the mix with a third-round 66. The 44-year-old is playing this season on a career-earnings exemption after finishing outside the top 125 last year.

Biggest disappointment: Tied for the lead with Simpson at 8 under, Scott Piercy found the water at the par-3 13th en route to double bogey. He’d drop shots at 14 and 18 to post 4-over 39 on the back nine and 2-over 72 for the day. He’ll start the final round five behind.