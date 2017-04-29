Snow suspends play at Pac-12 tournament

Not even a late-April tournament date could spare the Pac-12 Championship from some typical Colorado weather.

The second round of Pac-12s at Boulder Country Club was suspended Saturday because of, yep, snow.

There was a 30-minute snow delay on Friday before most teams were able to finish their second rounds. Scores reflected the difficult conditions, as players wrapped up Friday in 25-degree temperatures with a snow/sleet mix.

Only two players are under par – Oregon’s Wyndham Clark and Washington’s Carl Yuan, with two holes to play in their second round – and the defending champion Ducks lead the way at 16 over par.

Top-ranked USC is 31 over after two rounds of the play-six, count-five format.

With play unlikely to start Saturday, officials are hoping to resume the second round and complete the third round on Sunday. Because some schools have final exams Monday, it is unlikely that they will play all 72 holes and push the event into another day.

In fact, if the snow doesn't let up, it's possible the tournament could be shortened to 36 holes. One player on-site said at least three inches have fallen.

"Does not look good," said one coach.

Check out the scene from Boulder:

Yes, it is snowing! But we are still playing! pic.twitter.com/GV6Fzjbwqw — Walter Chun (@CoachWalterC) April 28, 2017

The PAC-12 has decided to determine this tournament in a different way pic.twitter.com/RHFxxAMHI2 — UCLA Men's Golf (@uclamensgolf) April 29, 2017

Good morning from Boulder! Not sure when we'll be playing today but stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/sIPr2RDSju — Walter Chun (@CoachWalterC) April 29, 2017

The snow has begun at Bolder CC and play has been suspended pic.twitter.com/4sIDpoIFS7 — UCLA Men's Golf (@uclamensgolf) April 28, 2017

Of course, this was just two days ago: