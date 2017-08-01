Solheim Cup standings entering Women's British

The Ricoh Women's British Open is the final event for players to qualify for the Solheim Cup, which will be contested Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa. Here's a look at current team standings. The top eight on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list will automatically qualify, as will two from the world ranking list. U.S. captain Juli Inkster will have two wildcard picks.

The top four players from both the European points and world ranking lists will qualify, and captain Annika Sorenstam will have four picks.

U.S. Solheim Cup points list:

1. Lexi Thompson, 687

2. Stacy Lewis, 452.5

3. Gerina Piller, 407.5

4. Cristie Kerr, 400

5. Jessica Korda, 323

6. Danielle Kang 322.5

7. Michelle Wie, 251.5

8. Brittany Lang, 247

9. Brittany Lincicome, 237

10. Angela Stanford, 232

11. Austin Ernst, 227

12. Lizette Salas, 216.5

13. Marina Alex, 182.5

14. Mo Martin, 178

15. Jennifer Song, 134

*Points are awarded to the top 20 finishers at Kingsbarns with first place earning 120 points, second place getting 60, third place taking 57 and on down to six points for 20th place.

U.S. Solheim Cup world rankings list:

1. Brittany Lincicome (No. 42)

2. Lizette Salas (No. 45)

3. Angela Stanford (No. 48)

4. Austin Ernst (No. 53)

5. Mo Martin (No. 54).

*This list features the highest ranked Americans who aren’t among the top eight on the U.S. points list.

Ladies European Tour points list:

1. Georgia Hall (England), 113.08

2. Florentyna Parker (England), 103.50

3. Mel Reid (England), 89.25

4. Carlota Ciganda (Spain), 79.65

5. Suzann Pettersen (Norway), 77

6. Charley Hull (England), 74.25

7. Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), 63.25

8. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), 52.50

*The top 20 at Kingsbarns earn points with first place getting 80 points, second earning 60, third getting 40 and on down to two points for 20th.

European world rankings list:

1. Suzann Pettersen (No. 23)

2 Charley Hull (No. 27)

3. Karine Icher (No. (40)

4. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (No. 51)

5. Caroline Masson (No. 64)

6. Madelene Sagstrom (No. 69)

7. Azahara Munoz (No. 79)

8. Georgia Hall (No. 85)

*The top four Europeans in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings who aren’t already qualified on points will also make the team.