Spieth ditches mallet putter after one week

FORT WORTH, Texas – Following a one-week experiment with a new putter, Jordan Spieth is back to his old Scotty Cameron 009 for this week’s Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Spieth missed the cut last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson for the first time and struggled with the new putter (a Scotty Cameron T5W Tour mallet) on Friday with a strokes gained-putting average of negative 2.19.

“I was having a tough time lining the ball up where I wanted it or getting comfortable with my setup with the [old putter], and that's why I made a switch to a putter that kind of lined itself up,” Spieth said. “I just lost a little bit of the feel that I had with the putter I've been using for however many years. But what it did, was now I feel a lot more comfortable with my alignment and feel like I got my setup back to where I want it and I have that feel.”

Spieth said he and his caddie, Michael Greller, played 36 holes on Sunday at Dallas National and he was encouraged by the progress he’s made with his putting.

“I had a couple great putting rounds,” he said. “That kind of made the decision that it was time, and I felt comfortable back on short- and mid-range putts with my alignment.”

Spieth hadn’t missed consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour – he also missed the weekend two weeks ago at The Players – since the 2015 playoffs and he’s never missed the cut at Colonial, where he’s finished first and second the last two years.