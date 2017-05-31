Spieth: Erin Hills is no Chambers Bay

DUBLIN, Ohio – Considering their shared style of architecture and the mystical quality of a new major venue, the site of this year’s U.S. Open, Erin Hills, is unsurprisingly drawing comparisons to its 2015 predecessor, Chambers Bay.

But the man who walked away from Chambers a champion says the similarities are more superficial than substantive.

Addressing the media at Murifield Village on Wednesday, Jordan Spieth offered his assessment of what Chambers and Erin do and don’t have in common.

“It’s not as tricky [as Chambers Bay],” said Spieth, who made it to the quarterfinals of the 2011 U.S Amateur at Erin Hills. “I think it’s a little more in front of you. It’s a very different style golf course even though it’s kind of coming off ahead of time as being similar.

“Chambers Bay, you had big mounds to play off onto the greens. [Erin] is kind of rolling hills. Although, neither one has a tree that I remember on the golf course. It was kind of a new-style American Links type. They both are. But I think they’ll play tremendously different.”

Spieth says he plans to arrive in Wisconsin the Saturday before the U.S. Open to play at least two full rounds on Sunday and Monday, allowing him to “do the majority of the work early on and kind of be able to just fine-tune things the last couple days.”