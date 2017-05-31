Golf Central Blog

Spieth: Erin Hills is no Chambers Bay

By

Nick Menta
May 31, 2017, 5:28 pm

RSS

DUBLIN, Ohio – Considering their shared style of architecture and the mystical quality of a new major venue, the site of this year’s U.S. Open, Erin Hills, is unsurprisingly drawing comparisons to its 2015 predecessor, Chambers Bay.

But the man who walked away from Chambers a champion says the similarities are more superficial than substantive.

Addressing the media at Murifield Village on Wednesday, Jordan Spieth offered his assessment of what Chambers and Erin do and don’t have in common.

“It’s not as tricky [as Chambers Bay],” said Spieth, who made it to the quarterfinals of the 2011 U.S Amateur at Erin Hills. “I think it’s a little more in front of you. It’s a very different style golf course even though it’s kind of coming off ahead of time as being similar.

“Chambers Bay, you had big mounds to play off onto the greens. [Erin] is kind of rolling hills. Although, neither one has a tree that I remember on the golf course. It was kind of a new-style American Links type. They both are. But I think they’ll play tremendously different.”

Spieth says he plans to arrive in Wisconsin the Saturday before the U.S. Open to play at least two full rounds on Sunday and Monday, allowing him to “do the majority of the work early on and kind of be able to just fine-tune things the last couple days.”

Article Tags: 

Jordan Spieth, 2017 Memorial Tournament, Erin Hils, Chambers Bay

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Video released of Woods' DUI arrest
Photos released of Woods' car during DUI arrest
Oklahoma beats Oregon for first NCAA title since 1989
Golf goes on, but Tiger saga won't go away
Woods could qualify for first-time DUI diversion program

Trending

DUI affidavit states Tiger asleep in parked car
Tiger Woods releases statement after arrest
Z. Johnson on strewn clubs: 'Not my proudest moment'
Photos: Tiger Woods' car during DUI arrest
Jack: Tiger 'couldn't stand up' days before surgery
Rosaforte: No alcohol involved, arraignment July 5
A look back: Players in college
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Tiger's latest transgression differs from 2009
Sadness abounds with news of Tiger's arrest
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.