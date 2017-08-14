Spieth installed as Masters favorite, Woods 100/1

The countdown to the 2018 Masters has officially begun, and according to Las Vegas, Jordan Spieth will once again be the man to beat next spring.

Hours after Justin Thomas lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow Club, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook published betting odds for the Masters, which kicks off in a mere 234 days. While odds are sure to shift in the coming months, Spieth starts out as a 7/1 favorite, followed closely by Dustin Johnson (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (10/1).

Defending champ Sergio Garcia is among a quartet of players at 30/1, while four-time Masters champ Tiger Woods headlines the group listed at 100/1. Woods has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February, and he has played the Masters only once since 2013.

Here's a look at the betting odds for several of the contenders:

7/1: Jordan Spieth

8/1: Dustin Johnson

10/1: Rory McIlroy

15/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

20/1: Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

25/1: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

30/1: Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Paul Casey

40/1: Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Thomas Pieters

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen

60/1: Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood

80/1: Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman

100/1: Tiger Woods, Alex Noren, Branden Grace, J.B. Holmes, Russell Henley, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Martin Kaymer, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Bill Haas, Kevin Chappell, Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau, Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

125/1: Jason Dufner, Brian Harman

150/1: Danny Willett, Shane Lowry, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, Bernd Wiesberger, Russell Knox, Brendan Steele, Kevin Na, Pat Perez