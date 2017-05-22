Golf Central Blog

Stanford's McNealy named Hogan Award winner

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 22, 2017, 10:44 pm

RSS

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy was named the Ben Hogan Award winner on Monday night as the top college and amateur player in the country.

McNealy, who is No. 2 in the World Amateur Ranking, is the sixth consecutive player from the Pac-12 to win the award. The other finalists were Oregon senior Wyndham Clark and Illinois junior Dylan Meyer.

The 21-year-old McNealy, who has not yet determined whether he will play professional golf or remain an amateur, was a three-time finalist for the award, considered the most prestigious in amateur golf. Heading into this week's NCAA Championship, he has matched Stanford's all-time wins record, with 11. 

Past winners of the Hogan Award include Bill Haas, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm. 

Article Tags: 

Stanford, Maverick McNealy, Hogan Award, Amateur Golf

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Kupcho's collapse hands Vaughn NCAA title
Clutch save pushes Kent State to match play
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Ind.
Monday Scramble: Follow the leaders

Trending

Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Conditions making Women's NCAAs a test of survival
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Day has no regrets: Don't take risks, you'll never win
Top Photos of the Week: Jump around!
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.