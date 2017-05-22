Stanford's McNealy named Hogan Award winner

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy was named the Ben Hogan Award winner on Monday night as the top college and amateur player in the country.

McNealy, who is No. 2 in the World Amateur Ranking, is the sixth consecutive player from the Pac-12 to win the award. The other finalists were Oregon senior Wyndham Clark and Illinois junior Dylan Meyer.

The 21-year-old McNealy, who has not yet determined whether he will play professional golf or remain an amateur, was a three-time finalist for the award, considered the most prestigious in amateur golf. Heading into this week's NCAA Championship, he has matched Stanford's all-time wins record, with 11.

Past winners of the Hogan Award include Bill Haas, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.