Golf Central Blog

Stanford's McNealy named Nelson Award winner

By

Ryan Lavner
April 14, 2017, 10:38 am

RSS

Stanford senior Maverick McNealy has been named the recipient of the Byron Nelson Award, given annually to the graduating senior who excels both on and off the course.

McNealy, who has matched the Cardinal’s school record of 11 career titles, earned NCAA player of the year honors in 2015 and ascended to No. 1 in the world after playing as the fifth man on the team as an under-recruited freshman.

Off the course, the management science and engineering major has earned All-Pac 12 Academic honors the past two seasons, while also serving as a member of Stanford’s student-athlete representative body and hosting clinics for disadvantaged kids in East Palo Alto, Calif.

The 21-year-old has been a subject of fascination in college golf circles for years, ever since he said that he might not turn pro once he graduates from college. Trip Kuehne is the only All-American in at least the past 25 years who didn’t test the pro ranks.

McNealy will remain an amateur until at least the Walker Cup in September.

“We’ll see,” he said Friday of his future plans. “I’m preparing and getting ready for the last stretch of golf here with my team, and then we’ll see where that takes me. But I’m very thankful to have two awesome opportunities ahead.” 

Article Tags: 

Maverick McNealy, Stanford, Byron Nelson Award, College golf, NCAA

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.