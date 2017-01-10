Golf Central Blog

Texas' Fields, NU's Inglis to captain Palmer Cup teams

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 10, 2017, 8:26 am

RSS

Texas coach John Fields and Northwestern coach David Inglis will lead their respective squads this summer at the Arnold Palmer Cup, the Ryder Cup-style competition pitting top college golfers from the United States and Europe. 

Fields, who is entering his 20th year as the Longhorns’ coach, is a two-time NCAA coach of the year. Texas lost in the 2016 NCAA finals.

Inglis, who took over at Northwestern in 2014, will become the first Palmer Cup player to later become a captain, after representing Europe in 2001 and ’03.

The rosters will be finalized later this spring. The event is scheduled for June 9-11 at Atlanta Athletic Club. 

This is the final year of the traditional Palmer Cup format. In 2018, the event will also feature the top players in women's college golf. 

Article Tags: 

Arnold Palmer Cup, College golf, NCAA Golf

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Social Snapshots: January 2017
The boss: Monahan talks Trump, Tiger, new events
Feinstein: Thomas emerging from Spieth's shadow
Monday Scramble: Fast, but not-so furious

Trending

Rory on Rio WD: 'I resent the Olympics Games'
McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Thomas' first thought Sunday ... Alabama football
Randall's Rant: This is it, Tiger's last run at Jack
Best of: Natalie Gulbis through the years
Report: Furyk to be named Ryder Cup captain
Thomas' caddie continues tradition after win
Garcia tweets that he's getting married
Golf's Amazing Videos - Natalie Gulbis Oops
How does 145-pound Thomas drive it so far? 'No clue'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.