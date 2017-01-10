Texas' Fields, NU's Inglis to captain Palmer Cup teams

Texas coach John Fields and Northwestern coach David Inglis will lead their respective squads this summer at the Arnold Palmer Cup, the Ryder Cup-style competition pitting top college golfers from the United States and Europe.

Fields, who is entering his 20th year as the Longhorns’ coach, is a two-time NCAA coach of the year. Texas lost in the 2016 NCAA finals.

Inglis, who took over at Northwestern in 2014, will become the first Palmer Cup player to later become a captain, after representing Europe in 2001 and ’03.

The rosters will be finalized later this spring. The event is scheduled for June 9-11 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

This is the final year of the traditional Palmer Cup format. In 2018, the event will also feature the top players in women's college golf.