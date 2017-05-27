Golf Central Blog

Three back, Cink receiving support from wife

By

Rex Hoggard
May 27, 2017, 8:30 pm

RSS

FORT WORTH, Texas – Stewart Cink returned to the PGA Tour at the 2016 Dean & DeLuca Invitational after a six-week break at home with his wife, Lisa, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Two weeks later, Lisa joined her husband on Tour at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Classic for the first time since being diagnosed and has been at nearly every event since.

Dean & Deluca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Even on Saturday at Colonial, where the heat index soared to 108 degrees, Lisa was there to cheer on her husband on his way to a third-round 66 and a share of fourth place.

“I think the only event she’s missed was [the Valero Texas Open],” Cink said. “She likes to share in what happens out there and talk about it.”

Just three strokes off the lead heading into the final round, the Cinks hope to have plenty to talk about on Sunday night.

Article Tags: 

Stewart Cink, Lisa Cink, 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Colonial cast worthy of a Jenkins tale
Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Welcome to summer: Heat index reaches 108
Simpson leads Casey, Lee by two at Colonial
#MovingDay: Long-winless Cink (66) moves into Colonial mix

Trending

Spieth's caddie can't finish round because of heat
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course
GMac (66) chose D&D over Wentworth for right reasons
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Former No. 1 Miyazato, 31, to announce retirement
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.