Three back, Cink receiving support from wife

FORT WORTH, Texas – Stewart Cink returned to the PGA Tour at the 2016 Dean & DeLuca Invitational after a six-week break at home with his wife, Lisa, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Two weeks later, Lisa joined her husband on Tour at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Classic for the first time since being diagnosed and has been at nearly every event since.

Even on Saturday at Colonial, where the heat index soared to 108 degrees, Lisa was there to cheer on her husband on his way to a third-round 66 and a share of fourth place.

“I think the only event she’s missed was [the Valero Texas Open],” Cink said. “She likes to share in what happens out there and talk about it.”

Just three strokes off the lead heading into the final round, the Cinks hope to have plenty to talk about on Sunday night.