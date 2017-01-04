Tiger commits to play Farmers, Honda

Updated, 6:04 p.m.:

Tiger Woods' early-season schedule is coming into focus.

Minutes after announcing his commitment to the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods also officially committed to next month's Honda Classic.

Held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the Honda is the closest event to Woods' Jupiter home. He played it three straight years from 2012-2014, finishing T-2 in 2012.

The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 23-26, one week after Woods tees it up at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles. The commitment means he will make three Tour starts in a five-week stretch beginning at Torrey Pines.

Original story:

Tiger Woods will make his next PGA Tour start at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

Woods is a seven-time winner at Torrey Pines, most recently in 2013. He missed last year’s event, and the entire 2015-16 season, because of a back injury.

The 41-year-old has already committed to play in mid-February at the Genesis Open at Riviera, which now benefits his foundation.

The Farmers, scheduled for Jan. 26-29, will be Woods' first official PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. He played last month at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 15th in the 17-man field.

Joining Woods in the field in San Diego: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson, among others.

It was not immediately clear whether Woods will also play in Dubai the week after Torrey Pines.