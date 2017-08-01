Top 3 together, intriguing Solheim groups at WBO

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Rolex world No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, No. 2 Lexi Thompson and No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn are grouped together for the first two rounds of this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open.

They will go off together on the 10th tee Thursday at 7:16 a.m. ET at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Golf Channel’s live window of TV coverage (6-11 a.m. Thursday and Friday). They’re off together at 2:36 a.m. ET on Friday.

Ryu and Thompson are 1-2, respectively, in Rolex Player of the Year points. Ryu also leads the tour in money winnings ($1,718,659) while Thompson leads in Race to the CME Globe points and in scoring (68.94).

Jutanugarn is the defending champion this week. She won her first major at Woburn last year and went on to win the Rolex Player of the Year title with five overall victories.

Notably, with Solheim Cup qualifying ending at Sunday’s conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open, there are a couple Solheim Cup groupings.

American Solheim Cup star Gerina Piller, who made the vital putt that paved the way for the historic American Sunday comeback in Germany two years ago, will be grouped with England’s Georgia Hall and Florentyna Parker, who are 1-2 on the Ladies European Tour Solheim Cup standings.

They are scheduled to go off at 6:54 a.m. ET on Thursday and at 2:14 a.m. on Friday.

In another grouping, England’s Mel Reid is grouped with Americans Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang. They’re all working to secure Solheim Cup rosters spots.

They are scheduled to go off at 2:14 a.m. ET on Thursday and at 6:54 a.m. on Friday.