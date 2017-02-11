Trump plays golf with Els, Japanese PM Abe

Donald Trump is keeping the presidential golf tradition alive, hitting the links with Ernie Els and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe over the weekend.

The trio spent Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla. The POTUS was hosting the prime minister and his wife on their visit to the U.S., and he has a connection to the four-time major champion - who withdrew from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a neck injury - through the Els for Autism charity.

As he likes to do, Trump took to social media after the outing:

Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017