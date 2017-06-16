Golf Central Blog

Unnamed spectator dies Thursday at U.S. Open

By

Will Gray
June 16, 2017, 4:04 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – The USGA released a statement Friday afternoon that an unnamed spectator died during the second round of the U.S. Open.

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago,” the statement read. “Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

The spectator death comes one day after a blimp unaffiliated with the USGA or U.S. Open crashed a short distance from the course, with the pilot reportedly suffering burns after the blimp exploded on the ground.

Health officials also discovered evidence of E. coli in a water sample taken Thursday from a hydration station near the 12th hole, after which the USGA pledged to offer fans complimentary bottled water at all four on-course hydration stations for the remainder of the tournament.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 2
U.S. Open
Day misses a major cut for first time in five years
McIlroy misses back-to-back cuts at U.S. Open
E. coli detected at Erin Hills drinking station

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
Waiting game ends: Phil WDs from U.S. Open
WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.