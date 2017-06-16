Unnamed spectator dies Thursday at U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. – The USGA released a statement Friday afternoon that an unnamed spectator died during the second round of the U.S. Open.

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago,” the statement read. “Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

The spectator death comes one day after a blimp unaffiliated with the USGA or U.S. Open crashed a short distance from the course, with the pilot reportedly suffering burns after the blimp exploded on the ground.

Health officials also discovered evidence of E. coli in a water sample taken Thursday from a hydration station near the 12th hole, after which the USGA pledged to offer fans complimentary bottled water at all four on-course hydration stations for the remainder of the tournament.