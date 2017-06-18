USGA honors Arnie, 57 years after U.S. Open win

Fifty-seven years ago today, Arnold Palmer rallied from seven strokes back to win his lone U.S. Open.

In the first national championship contested since his death last September, the USGA placed a red flag with a silhouette of Palmer’s celebration on the 18th hole at Cherry Hills.

The flag at 18 today in honor of The King. Just incredibly cool! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/4VBJlqorlm — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 18, 2017

They also gave everyone attending Erin Hills on Sunday, including media and players, a replica of Palmer’s players pin from 1960.

Everyone at #USOpen today (players included) will receive a replica of Arnold Palmer's 1960 U.S. Open players badge. Awesome #ArnieWould pic.twitter.com/rZmSELfaPl — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 18, 2017

Here are highlights from Palmer's triumph:

And check out video of the 18th flag ceremony on Sunday: