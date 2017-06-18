Golf Central Blog

USGA honors Arnie, 57 years after U.S. Open win

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 18, 2017, 12:54 pm

RSS

Fifty-seven years ago today, Arnold Palmer rallied from seven strokes back to win his lone U.S. Open.

In the first national championship contested since his death last September, the USGA placed a red flag with a silhouette of Palmer’s celebration on the 18th hole at Cherry Hills.

They also gave everyone attending Erin Hills on Sunday, including media and players, a replica of Palmer’s players pin from 1960.

Here are highlights from Palmer's triumph:

And check out video of the 18th flag ceremony on Sunday:

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Arnold Palmer

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 4
U.S. Open
USGA honors Arnie, 57 years after U.S. Open win
Erin Hills victor will be first $2M major winner
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal

Trending

DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending
Elkington - again - proves to be golf's biggest Twit
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.