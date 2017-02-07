Golf Central Blog

USGA increases U.S. Open purse to record $12 million

Will Gray
February 7, 2017

The USGA has announced a purse increase for the 2017 U.S. Open, bumping the prize money to $12 million and once again making it the most lucrative event in golf.

The announcement marks a hefty $2 million increase from last year's event at Oakmont, when Dustin Johnson took home $1.8 million from a $10 million purse. Last year The Players and PGA Championship both offered purses of $10.5 million, while the Masters had a purse of $10 million.

The increase also means that the prize pool for the season's second major has now doubled since 2003, when Jim Furyk won $1.08 million from a $6 million purse at Olympia Fields. The year before that, Tiger Woods became the first tournament champion to receive a check over $1 million.

Now the winner will receive more than $2 million when the tournament heads to Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc., for the first time.

Recently, the U.S. Open purse had increased from $8 to $9 million prior to the 2014 edition at Pinehurst, and again from $9 to $10 million prior to the 2015 event at Chambers Bay. This year's U.S. Open will be held June 15-18.

As part of the same announcement, the USGA also added $500,000 to the U.S. Women's Open purse, making the total prize money $5 million when the tournament heads to Trump National Bedminster this summer.

USGA, U.S. Open, Erin Hills

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

