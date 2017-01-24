Golf Central Blog

USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes

By

Will Gray
January 24, 2017, 9:42 am

RSS

The Rules of Golf booklet in your golf bag may soon be getting a makeover.

As first reported by Golfweek and later confirmed by Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte, the USGA and R&A are considering making changes to several key rules in an attempt to "simplify the code by which the game is played."

Among the rule changes being considered:

  • Reducing search time for lost balls from five minutes to three
  • Allowing players to repair spike marks on greens
  • Emphasizing the use of red stakes for water hazard
  • Eliminating the use of club lengths when taking relief and allowing players to drop from any height rather than shoulder-length

Both governing bodies have been working on the proposed rule changes for the last three years. Rosaforte indicated they could become official as soon as 2019.

An official announcement is expected in March.

Article Tags: 

USGA, Rules of Golf

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Social Snapshots: January 2017
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
McIlroy (rib) eyes return at WGC-Mexico
Monday Scramble: A little old, a little new

Trending

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
Randall's Rant: Thank goodness, it's Torrey time
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.