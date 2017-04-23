Golf Central Blog

Valero Texas Open win 'big relief' for Chappell

By

Will Gray
April 23, 2017, 8:55 pm

RSS

After 180 starts, Kevin Chappell was thrilled to finally shed a sizeable monkey from his back.

Chappell offered a full-throated scream after holing a 9-foot birdie putt to edge Brooks Koepka for the title at the Valero Texas Open. It was his first win on the PGA Tour following years of near-misses, and after getting his hands on the trophy Chappell spoke to reporters about his long-awaited breakthrough.

"Just a big relief for me. I don't have to answer that question anymore," Chappell said. "Feel like I have a base to kind of jump off from with my career moving forward. Couldn't happen at a better place for me."

Chappell's maiden win came on the heels of a T-7 finish at the Masters, and it's expected to vault him inside the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career.

Chappell made his first Tour start at this event in 2008 when it was held at La Cantera, and he earned the first of six career runner-up finishes at TPC San Antonio back in 2011. The latter was a result that Chappell admitted led him to take early success for granted, but it all came full circle Sunday when he got to be the person celebrating on the final green.

"Lot of hard work went into this and I don't think I would have it any other way," Chappell said. "Those people that know me know I do everything the hard way, and 180 starts later that's pretty hard."

Article Tags: 

Kevin Chappell, Valero Texas Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Chappell edges Koepka for breakthrough win at Valero
Ko hires 2017 Caddie of the Year as new looper
McIlroy, Stoll married in lavish castle wedding
Watch: Chappell birdies 18, wins, goes bonkers
Weeks later, Lexi ruling still a heated topic

Trending

Noren headlines list of year-end Masters invitees
The Golf Fix: Perfect the takeaway
My 2016 moment: #SB2K16
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
Howell disqualified for using non-conforming club
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.