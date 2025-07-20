Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

The 153rd Open Championship was contested at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland. The 154th edition will head back to Royal Birkdale, where Jordan Spieth was victorious in 2017.

Unlike with the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, future Open Championships are not publicly identified several years in advance. The R&A has announced its next two venues (click here for all past champions):

2026: Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.



The venue has hosted 10 previous Opens, most recently in 2017, won by Jordan Spieth.

2027: The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland



The venue, the Home of Golf, has hosted 30 previous Opens, most recently in 2022, won by Cameron Smith.

The R&A employs a course rotation that currently includes: Royal Portrush, Royal Birkdale, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Royal Troon, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Royal St. George’s, Muirfield, Carnoustie and Royal Liverpool.