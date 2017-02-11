Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview

Is this Bill Murray being really upset about something? Or is this just Bill Murray being the zany Bill Murray that graces us with his presence this week every year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

A bizarre moment unfolded on Saturday when the actor and comedian took off after being asked to do an on-camera interview during his round, and then when he did stop again to talk, he pointed at the cameraman and demanded his name before taking off again.

Hard to say for sure, but it appears certain things set Murray off just like the rest of the human race.