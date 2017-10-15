Golf Central Blog

Watch: Murray shows off throwing arm at CIMB

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 15, 2017, 8:36 am

Grayson Murray capped a tumultuous week at the CIMB Classic with a final-round 73 Sunday in Malaysia.

Murray opened his week with a first-round 82 that he followed up with a second-round 74 on Friday. During that second round, cameras were rolling when Murray putted out on a green, only to follow up by launching his ball into a greenside lake:

If the @yankees, @astrosbaseball, @cubs or @dodgers need another arm in the bullpen...

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

It was another memorable moment for Murray, who bounced back with a third-round 64 that was one of the lowest scores of the week despite a triple bogey. His final-round score was also an up-and-down effort: four birdies countered by three bogeys and a double.

Murray finished the week in a tie for 69th place at 5 over, 29 shots behind Perez.

Grayson Murray, 2017 CIMB Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

