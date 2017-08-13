Watch: Thomas chugs champagne toast after PGA win

When you've won your first major, you can celebrate however you see fit.

Justin Thomas was still getting used to the title of PGA champion, minutes after besting the field by two shots at Quail Hollow Club to win his first major title, when he was summoned to the front of the stage for a champagne toast alongside PGA of America president Paul Levy.

While decorum usually calls for a slow sip during a toast, Thomas wasted little time in chugging his glass as the VIP crowd cheered in approval:

Go ahead @JustinThomas34! You deserve the toast and the chug as winner of the @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/Bc3MrlOS0O — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) August 14, 2017

It was likely not Thomas' last beverage in the hours after his breakthrough victory, as Daniel Berger wondered with Thomas coming down the stretch how much vodka can fit inside the Wanamaker Trophy that Thomas will now possess for the next 12 months: